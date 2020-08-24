Nicholas Inglessis makes first cape play

Nicholas Inglessis’s Alberta Shipmanagement is linked to its first cape purchase, a surprise move by the newly formed, family-run outfit.

Broker sources suggest that the company won the winning bid for the 2007-built, 176,000 dwt Lowlands Erica , a ship Splash reported sold by Japanese owner Miyazaki Sangyo on Friday.

Greece-based Alberta Shipmanagement made headlines about a year ago, buying a 10-year-old handysize tanker, the first shipping move by Nicholas Inglessis after he and daughters Ismini and Alexia separated their interests from Samos Steamship.

Equasis shows the Alberta fleet now also has three handysize bulkers, two aframaxes and two MR tankers.