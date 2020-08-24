Dry CargoEurope

Nicholas Inglessis makes first cape play

Hans Thaulow Hans Thaulow August 24, 2020
0 21 Less than a minute

Nicholas Inglessis’s Alberta Shipmanagement is linked to its first cape purchase, a surprise move by the newly formed, family-run outfit.

Broker sources suggest that the company won the winning bid for the 2007-built, 176,000 dwt Lowlands Erica, a ship Splash reported sold by Japanese owner Miyazaki Sangyo on Friday.

Greece-based Alberta Shipmanagement made headlines about a year ago, buying a 10-year-old handysize tanker, the first shipping move by Nicholas Inglessis after he and daughters Ismini and Alexia separated their interests from Samos Steamship.

Equasis shows the Alberta fleet now also has three handysize bulkers, two aframaxes and two MR tankers.

Tags
Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close