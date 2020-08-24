Europe

Nick Brown to succeed Alistair Marsh at LR

Sam Chambers August 24, 2020
Nick Brown, 45, is to succeed Alastair Marsh as group CEO at British class society Lloyd’s Register (LR).

Marsh has decided to step down from his role and retire from the group he has worked for over the past 14 years with a view to taking on some non-executive and advisory roles.

Brown, currently marine and offshore director, will succeed Marsh on January 1.

On his successor, Marsh commented: “He knows the company inside out having risen through the ranks, yet his views are progressive and forward-looking. I am very confident that LR will continue to prosper under his leadership, building upon our strengths and embracing new opportunities.”

Brown, whose 24-year LR career has included stints in China, Bahrain, Hamburg and Helsinki, said today: “My new role comes at a time of change – the pandemic, global economic recovery and climate change – and I am confident that Lloyd’s Register has both the agility and resilience to survive and thrive.”

