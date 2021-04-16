Nick Brown to take over at IACS

The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) has named Lloyd’s Register CEO Nick Brown as its incoming Council chair.

This is the first time that the IACS chair has been chosen by the association’s members and not by rotation, a move that follows governance changes announced in December last year.

“The Association has always been and remains a beacon of safety for maritime through its development of important technical standards and guidelines. The governance arrangements developed over the past years have sent a clear signal to our stakeholders that IACS and its members are committed to ensuring that the classification industry remains an effective force in the maritime sector and I thank the IACS Members for choosing me to oversee the implementation of these important changes,” said Brown.

Brown’s term of office will run until December 31, 2023.

As part of the new model, Li Zhiyuan of the China Classification Society was appointed as chair of the General Policy Group (GPG) for a three-year period starting July 1. Li, who also acted as GPG chair between 2016 and 2017, and his team will be located in IACS Secretariat in London.

Robert Ashdown, IACS secretary general, added: “The unanimous appointment of the Council and GPG chairs demonstrates the clear commitment of the IACS members to evolving the Association to meet the needs and expectations of industry and regulators. The significant strengthening of the Secretariat combined with the consistency of longer Chairmanship periods means that IACS is now well positioned to engage at pace and in depth as we continue to deliver on our core mission of safer, cleaner shipping.”