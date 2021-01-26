Nicolas Sartini takes leadership role at Yilport

Two months since quitting CMA CGM, Nicolas Sartini has reemerged as the co-CEO of a company with close ties to the French liner.

Sartini, whose long career with CMA CGM saw him head up APL as well as the company’s terminals division, has been appointed to lead Yilport Holding, along with the Turkish group’s founder, Robert Yuksel Yildirim.

It was Yildrim who bailed CMA CGM out after the global financial crisis, taking a 20% stake in the line for $500m.

Yilport is a fast growing ports company with 22 terminals in its portfolio at the moment and plans to add one or two terminals a year between now and 2025.