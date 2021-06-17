Nigel Quinn appointed CEO of Bibby Marine

UK marine asset provider Bibby Marine has appointed Nigel Quinn as CEO to lead the company through its next phase of development.

Quinn has been operating as interim CEO of Bibby Marine for the last seven months, while also acting as CEO at another of Bibby Line Group’s (BLG) subsidiaries, construction asset sale and hire provider Garic.

Having split his time equally between the two companies during this period, he will now take on the Bibby Marine role on a permanent basis, with Mark Albiston appointed as Garic’s CEO.

“Nigel’s experience of successfully leading marine businesses, combined with his passion for customer service and teamwork, makes him the ideal person to lead Bibby Marine through its next phase of development,” said Jonathan Lewis, BLG group managing director.

Quinn joined BLG in 2017 to lead its Hydromap business and moved into Garic in 2019. He held prior senior roles within global operating companies such as General Electric, Algeco and Ashtead Group.