EuropeOffshore

Nigel Quinn appointed CEO of Bibby Marine

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 17, 2021
0 25 1 minute read
Bibby Marine

UK marine asset provider Bibby Marine has appointed Nigel Quinn as CEO to lead the company through its next phase of development.

Quinn has been operating as interim CEO of Bibby Marine for the last seven months, while also acting as CEO at another of Bibby Line Group’s (BLG) subsidiaries, construction asset sale and hire provider Garic. 

Having split his time equally between the two companies during this period, he will now take on the Bibby Marine role on a permanent basis, with Mark Albiston appointed as Garic’s CEO.

“Nigel’s experience of successfully leading marine businesses, combined with his passion for customer service and teamwork, makes him the ideal person to lead Bibby Marine through its next phase of development,” said Jonathan Lewis, BLG group managing director.

Quinn joined BLG in 2017 to lead its Hydromap business and moved into Garic in 2019. He held prior senior roles within global operating companies such as General Electric, Algeco and Ashtead Group.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 17, 2021
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button