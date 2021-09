Nigeria’s Deep Frontline Shippers has emerged as the taker of the 17-year-old VLCC Starlight Venture, a ship reported sold by Taiwan’s U-Ming Marine Transport in the first week of September for $30m.

The deal is an entry to this segment for the Nigerian tanker player. The 318,800 dwt tanker has since been renamed Tulja Tanvi .

Deep Frontline Shippers’s fleet is a mix of tugs, product tankers, a dredger and an FSO.