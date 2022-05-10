Dry Cargo

Nigeria’s BUA Foods becomes a shipowner

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 10, 2022
BUA Foods

BUA Foods, one of Africa’s leading fast-moving consumer goods companies, has taken delivery of the first of two bulk carriers to augment its sugar export operations to the West African market The vessels will depart and berth at BUA’s own terminal at Port Harcourt.

The first ship to enter the fleet has been named Bundu after the area in which the sugar refinery is located. The 2003-built ship is 16,765 dwt.

“As we drive our business for growth with focus on sustainable returns, and benefit to all our stakeholders and the Nigerian economy, owning a shipping vessel is an important step in BUA Foods strategy,” said the chairman of BUA Foods, Abdul Samad Rabiu. “We see an increased and continued demand for refined sugar across the region with attendant increase for logistics support to aid timely delivery, which is why it is important for us to strengthen our current capability with an own-controlled asset as we advance further in our business strategy. These new vessels will create operational efficiencies in our business and open possibilities for new services.”

A vessel is expected to arrive next month to promote cross border trade to businesses across the West African region and other African countries.

Sam ChambersMay 10, 2022
