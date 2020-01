Home Sector Containers NileDutch takes on its largest ship January 29th, 2020 Sam Chambers Containers

NileDutch has fixed its largest ever ship, taking the 8,236 teu YM Utopia for a period of 24 months at a price Alphaliner is reporting at $28,000 per day. The vessel, formerly Taiwanese-controlled and operated by Yang Ming, is now owned by Danaos of Greece.

The ship has been renamed NileDutch Lion and will operate between Asia and West Africa.

With around 44,000 slots Alphaliner lists NileDutch as the 28th largest containerline in the world.