Nils Aden takes top job at Harren & Partner

Harren & Partner, the German shipping and logistics group, has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Nils Aden as managing director.

The 48-year-old started his career with Harren & Partner before developing a career in which he specialised in company mergers, acquisitions and integration.

In his previous roles, he led the merger of V.Ships and Norddeutsche Reederei H. Schuldt as managing director, led Zeaborn as CEO and transformed E.R. Schiffahrt as CEO into an international shipmanagement operator.

Harren & Partner recently expanded its international operations through the acquisition of SAL Heavy Lift and cooperation with Bremer Bereederungsgesellschaft (BBG), as well as the recently formed joint venture with Jumbo Shipping.

Dr Martin Harren, currently managing director of Harren & Partner, commented on the appointment: “I am extremely pleased that Nils is becoming part of our team now. He has tremendous experience in the shipping industry and will bring enormous creativity and drive to this role.”