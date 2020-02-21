Home Sector Piracy Nine kidnapped in seventh attack off Cotonou in the space of just one month February 21st, 2020 Sam Chambers Piracy

Another ship has been attacked in West Africa with nine crew kidnapped.

The Alpine Penelope , a tanker belonging to Greece’s Oceangold Tankers, was hit 76 nautical miles southwest of Cotonou as the ship made its way towards Lagos.

Security firm Dryad Global reports that the officer on watch identified two armed men onboard. It is understood that an alert was sent by the tanker, following which communications were lost.

This is the seventh incident to occur in the waters off Cotonou in the space of just one month, two of which have resulted in kidnappings.

Dryad Global is advising all vessels heading to the troubled piracy area to go thorough transit risk assessments and implement full mitigation measures.

As the Gulf of Guinea has become the worst area for ship attacks over the past 18 months with many seafarers kidnapped, a growing number of shipping bodies are calling for an international naval coalition to patrol the region.