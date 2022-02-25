Nine workers rescued from burning jackup at Sabine Pass shipyard

Nine workers have been rescued from a burning jackup rig in Sabine Pass, Texas.

The nine were trapped aboard a decommissioned rig, Pride Wisconsin, approximately 45 m off the ground, the US Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard was notified of the fire by a dredger in the area around 12.50 hrs local time on Thursday. A helicopter crew hoisted and transported the workers to a nearby rig that was accessible by land, allowing those rescued to meet with emergency medical services personnel onshore.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a boat crew from Station Sabine Pass and an Air Station Houston Dolphin helicopter crew to assist. The Port Arthur Fire Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

“Thanks to the phenomenal teamwork and coordination by everyone involved, nine lives were saved,” said Captain Keith M. Donohue, search and rescue mission coordinator for the case. “Coast Guard crews and personnel train year-round for life-saving situations like this and we take great pleasure in knowing everyone was able to go home safely.”

There have been no reports of injuries, and there are no signs of pollution at this time. The cause of the incident is under investigation.