Chinese dry bulk operator Ningbo Marine has announced the acquisition of 2013-built 76,000 dwt panamax bulker Horizon Ruby .

The vessel was acquired from Seacon Shipping for a price of $14.62m, higher than VesselsValue’s valuation of $13.6m.

Ningbo Marine is currently in the middle of a fleet optimisation program. The company recently also ordered three 49,800 dwt bulk carriers at China Merchant Jinling Shipbuilding.