Chinese dry bulk operator Ningbo Marine has sold its 1988-built 64,900 dwt panamax bulker Ming Zhou 20 via auction.

The South Korean-built vessel fetched a price of RMB35m ($5.42m) in the auction, slightly higher than VesselsValue’s valuation of $5.17m.

The vessel will be sent to a scrap yard for recycling.

VesselsValue data shows Ningbo Marine currently owns a fleet of 43 vessels made up of 25 bulkers, 17 feeder boxships and one tanker.