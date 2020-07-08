Greater ChinaTankers

Ningbo Marine secures approval for tanker operations

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang July 8, 2020
Chinese dry bulk carrier operator Ningbo Marine has secured a certification from China Maritime Safety Maritime allowing the company to operate oil tankers.

The company’s first oil tanker, the 10,000 dwt Zhe Neng You 1, is currently under construction at China Merchants Jinling Dingheng Shipyard and is expected to be delivered later this year.

The vessel will be used for oil product transportation for its parent company Zhejiang Energy, which aims to develop a diversified shipping network involving coal, oil and LNG.

According to VesselsValue, Ningbo Marine currently owns a fleet of 25 bulk carriers and 10 feederboxships.

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

