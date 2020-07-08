Ningbo Marine secures approval for tanker operations

Chinese dry bulk carrier operator Ningbo Marine has secured a certification from China Maritime Safety Maritime allowing the company to operate oil tankers.

The company’s first oil tanker, the 10,000 dwt Zhe Neng You 1, is currently under construction at China Merchants Jinling Dingheng Shipyard and is expected to be delivered later this year.

The vessel will be used for oil product transportation for its parent company Zhejiang Energy, which aims to develop a diversified shipping network involving coal, oil and LNG.

According to VesselsValue, Ningbo Marine currently owns a fleet of 25 bulk carriers and 10 feederboxships.