Ningbo Marine secures coal COA from Zhejiang Energy

Ningbo Marine has entered into a contract of affreightment (COA) with its parent group Zhejiang Energy for shipping services.

Under the deal, Ningbo Marine will transport a total of around 4.5m tons of coal from Newcastle, Australia to Zhoushan, China between October 1, 2020 and December 31, 2024.

Ningbo Marine will deploy its capesize vessel ZJE Ocean 1 for the contract, and expects to make profit of $500,000 per year from the deal.