Ningbo Marine set to order three bulkers

Chinese bulk shipping operator Ningbo Marine has announced a plan to order three 50,000 dwt bulk carriers for a total of RMB540m ($80.6m).

The company said the new ships will optimise the company’s fleet structure as some ships in its fleet will reach the mandatory demolition age in the next couple of years.

The ships will be used to serve domestic coastal power plants.

The newbuilding contracts have yet to be signed, and the company did not indicate which yard it would use.

Ningbo Marine currently owns a fleet of 35 vessels made up of 24 bulk carriers, 10 feeder boxships and one tanker.