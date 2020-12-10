Ningbo Marine to acquire panamax bulker

Chinese dry bulk operator Ningbo Marine has announced a plan to acquire a secondhand panamax bulker as part of its fleet expansion programme.

The vessel will be operated by Ningbo Marine’s subsidiary Zhejiang Fuxing Shipping to transport coal for domestic power plants.

Ningbo Marine has allocated RMB133m ($20.3m) for the acquisition.

At the end of October, Ningbo Marine also announced a newbuild plan to order three 50,000 dwt bulk carriers.