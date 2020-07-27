Dry CargoGreater China

Ningbo Marine to dispose of elderly bulker via auction

Jason Jiang July 27, 2020
Chinese dry bulk shipping operator Ningbo Marine has listed its 1990-built 68,800 dwt panamax bulker Ningbo Pioneer for auction sale on Zhejiang Shipping Exchange.

The vessel is among the oldest vessels in the company’s fleet.

The starting price for the South Korean-built ship in the auction is $3m, the same as Vesselvalue‘s valuation on the vessel. The auction will start on August 7.

Ningbo Marine currently owns a fleet of 35 vessels made up of 25 bulkers and 10 feeder boxships.

