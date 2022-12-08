ContainersFinance and InsuranceGreater China

Ningbo Ocean Shipping raises $143m in Shanghai IPO

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 8, 2022
Ningbo Ocean Shipping

Ningbo Ocean Shipping, a subsidiary of China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, has listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange raising CNY1bn ($143.3m) from its initial public offering.

The proceeds are intended to be used for the purchase of containerships, bulk carriers, 10,000 teu containers and supplementary working capital projects.

According to Alphaliner, Ningbo Ocean Shipping ranks 34 among the top 100 container liner companies in the world with a fleet of 50 containerships.

