ContainersGreater ChinaPorts and Logistics

Ningbo struggles with another Covid-19 outbreak

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 3, 2022
0 327 1 minute read
Ningbo Zhoushan Port

The city of Ningbo, home to the world’s largest port, reported 10 Covid-19 cases over the weekend at a clothing factory, sparking increased testing of workers across much of the city adding to delays among truck workers heading to the metropolis’s busy container terminals.

Parts of the district of Beilun, where the clothing factory is based, have gone into lockdown. Beilun is also where some of the city’s busiest container terminals are located.

Beijing’s strict zero-Covid policy has curbed local outbreaks with mass testing, snap lockdowns, vigilant surveillance and extensive quarantines. However, new variants such as omicron have seen outbreaks intensify since the autumn. Ningbo has had three partial lockdowns in the space of six months.

Meanwhile, along the Yangtze, China’s longest river and a key artery into industrial heartlands, some 200 pilots have been put into quarantine over the past week after two pilots tested positive for the virus.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 3, 2022
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button