Ningbo struggles with another Covid-19 outbreak

The city of Ningbo, home to the world’s largest port, reported 10 Covid-19 cases over the weekend at a clothing factory, sparking increased testing of workers across much of the city adding to delays among truck workers heading to the metropolis’s busy container terminals.

Parts of the district of Beilun, where the clothing factory is based, have gone into lockdown. Beilun is also where some of the city’s busiest container terminals are located.

Beijing’s strict zero-Covid policy has curbed local outbreaks with mass testing, snap lockdowns, vigilant surveillance and extensive quarantines. However, new variants such as omicron have seen outbreaks intensify since the autumn. Ningbo has had three partial lockdowns in the space of six months.



Meanwhile, along the Yangtze, China’s longest river and a key artery into industrial heartlands, some 200 pilots have been put into quarantine over the past week after two pilots tested positive for the virus.