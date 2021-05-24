Nissen Kaiun cashes in with $33.5m cape sale

Bulk carrier prices continue to rise across all sectors. Last week all eyes were on the price Japanese mammoth Nissen Kaiun would achieve win its latest sale, involving the 181,000 dwt Australia Maru built at Koyo Dock in 2012, the company’s fourth cape sale this year. Clarksons notes that the scrubber- and ballast water-fitted ship went to Greek buyers for $33.5m. Advance Shipping and Trading linked Greece’s Seanergy Maritime to the deal.

About a month ago, Nissen sold the one-year-older Universal built Eibhlin for $30.25m, while in February, Nissen sold the slightly smaller 180,600 dwt Cologny for $22.9m. The first cape sold by Nissen was sealed in January, offloading the 11-year-old, 176,000 dwt, Namura-built King Ore for 20m.

Nissen is in the middle of a huge fleet renewal program which has seen nine capes sold since 2019. Its cape arm counts 23 vessels, with an average age of just four years.