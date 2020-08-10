Japanese owner behind Hyundai Mipo tanker order

Japanese owners are believed to be behind an order Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has secured for the construction of two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

The contract is valued at KRW87bn ($72.6m) and delivery will start from the second half 2021. It also includes an option to build an additional two vessels.

Shipbroking house Banchero Costa reported that Japanese owner Nissen Kaiun ordered the two vessels at Hyundai Mipo while Clarksons identified the owner as another Japanese owner Nisshin Shipping.

Hyundai Mipo currently has an orderbook of 78 vessels.