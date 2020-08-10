AsiaTankers

Japanese owner behind Hyundai Mipo tanker order

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 11, 2020
0 22 Less than a minute

Japanese owners are believed to be behind an order Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has secured for the construction of two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

The contract is valued at KRW87bn ($72.6m) and delivery will start from the second half 2021. It also includes an option to build an additional two vessels.

Shipbroking house Banchero Costa reported that Japanese owner Nissen Kaiun ordered the two vessels at Hyundai Mipo while Clarksons identified the owner as another Japanese owner Nisshin Shipping.

Hyundai Mipo currently has an orderbook of 78 vessels.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close