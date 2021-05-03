AsiaDry CargoUncategorized

Nissen sells its third cape this year

Japanese shipping mammoth Nissen Kaiun has sold its third cape this year. The latest sale exemplifies the dramatic price increase in the secondhand cape market. Brokers report that Nissen sold the ten-year-old, 182-000 dwt Eibhlin for around $30m. In a comparable deal from February, Nissen sold the slightly smaller 180,600 dwt Cologny.

This nine-year-old Tsuneishi Cebu built ship fetched around $7m less than the latest deal.

The first cape sold this year by Nissen was sealed in January. Then Nissin sold the 11-year-old, 176,000 dwt, Namura-built King Ore for $10m less than the latest sale.

Nissen has been pruning its bulker arm over the last couple of years. This year it has found time to sell eight bulkers, the same number as it sold through out 2020.

Data compiled by VesselsValue counts 158 ships in the Nissen fleet, with an average age of just four years.

