Nisshin bulker sales accelerate

Japanese heavyweight Nisshin Shipping ongoing selling spree shows no sign of abating.

Nisshin has reportedly sold five bulkers in two different segments in two weeks.

Last week Splash noted that the 38,000 dwt, NY Trader I, and the NY Trader II – both built in 2014 were committed to an unspecified owner, stumping up $25m to take the pair en bloc.

Splash can reveal United Arab Emirates-based Tristar Transport, an offspring of Eships, as the taker of two Nisshin ships, making its entry into the handysize sector.

Nisshin has also recently sold some kamsarmaxes, one vessel fresh from the yard, the 82,200 dwt Aquavita Air for $29m, and the 81,100 dwt, 2016-built Western Monaco for around $18m.

A third ship, fresh from the yard has now been added to the kamasarmax sell off, the 82,200 Genevan Trader.

81-ship strong Nisshin is listed selling 57 ships since 2012.