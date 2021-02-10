AsiaDry Cargo

Nisshin Kaiun sells another cape

Nisshin Kaiun has been active this year, selling two capes. First out the door was the 11-year-old, 176,000 dwt, Namura-built King Ore for $20m. Now the privately-owned Japanese shipping mammoth has sealed a deal for the nine-year-old, scrubber fitted vessel, Cologny. Brokers report that the Tsuneishi Cebu-built ship fetched around $23m with Hamburg-based Valhal Shipping widely reported as the buyer.

Nisshin has been pruning its cape arm in the last couple of years. Last year it sold five elderly capes. It now has 23 capes left on its books with an average age of just five years.

