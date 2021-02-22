Nisshin Kaiun sells third ship this month

Nisshin Kaiun has emerged of the seller of the ship taken by Globus Maritime as reported by Splash last week. The Japanese firm sold the 2011-built, 80,000 dwt Nord Venus kamsarmax to Nasdaq-listed Globus Maritime for $16.5m.

Nisshin Kaiun has been having a significant fleet clearout of late. Brokers report it has just pocketed $18m from the sale of the 2012-built Kinoura kamsarmax, bought by unspecified Greek owners.

Nisshin Kaiun started the month with the sale of a nine-year-old, scrubber-fitted cape named Cologny to Hamburg-based Valhal Shipping.