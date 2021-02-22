AsiaDry Cargo

Nisshin Kaiun sells third ship this month

Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowFebruary 22, 2021
0 74 Less than a minute

Nisshin Kaiun has emerged of the seller of the ship taken by Globus Maritime as reported by Splash last week. The Japanese firm sold the 2011-built, 80,000 dwt Nord Venus kamsarmax to Nasdaq-listed Globus Maritime for $16.5m.

Nisshin Kaiun has been having a significant fleet clearout of late. Brokers report it has just pocketed $18m from the sale of the 2012-built Kinoura kamsarmax, bought by unspecified Greek owners.

Nisshin Kaiun started the month with the sale of a nine-year-old, scrubber-fitted cape named Cologny to Hamburg-based Valhal Shipping.

Tags
Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowFebruary 22, 2021
0 74 Less than a minute
Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button