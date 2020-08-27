AsiaTankers

Nisshin Shipping fixes charters with Clearlake for newbuild tanker pair

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 27, 2020
0 31 Less than a minute

Japanese owner Nisshin Shipping has fixed charters for two newbuild 50,000 dwt product tankers it recently ordered at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

According to shipbroking house Clarskons, the two vessels will be chartered to Clearlake Shipping, a shipping unit of trading house Gunvor Group, for three years firm with two one-year options. The day rate for each vessel is $15,250.

The vessels are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Nisshin Shipping ordered the two vessels earlier this month for a price of $72.6m in total and also has options to build another two vessels.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close