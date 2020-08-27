Nisshin Shipping fixes charters with Clearlake for newbuild tanker pair

Japanese owner Nisshin Shipping has fixed charters for two newbuild 50,000 dwt product tankers it recently ordered at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

According to shipbroking house Clarskons, the two vessels will be chartered to Clearlake Shipping, a shipping unit of trading house Gunvor Group, for three years firm with two one-year options. The day rate for each vessel is $15,250.

The vessels are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Nisshin Shipping ordered the two vessels earlier this month for a price of $72.6m in total and also has options to build another two vessels.