Nisshin signs up for 10 kamsarmaxes at Jiangsu Hantong

One of Chinese yard Hantong’s most loyal overseas customers is back for more bulk carriers.

Japanese owner Nisshin Shipping has placed an order at China’s Jiangsu Hantong Ship Heavy Industry for ten 82,000 dwt bulk carriers.

The newbuildings will be delivered before August 2023, Jiangsu Hantong said. The value of the contract was not made public.

This is the fourth time Nisshin opted for Hantong as its shipbuilder of choice since 2013. The shipyard has delivered 18 bulkers of different tonnages to the company thus far.

Excluding these new orders, Nisshin’s fleet stands at 92 vessels, and 29 on order, according to Vesselsvalue data.