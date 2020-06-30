Nisshin’s bulker sale gathers pace

Japanese heavyweight Nisshin Shipping is in selling mode again, taking advantage of the improved rates seen in the bulker segment this month.

Nisshin has reportedly sold four bulkers in two different segments in two weeks.

Last week brokers noted that the active owner sold two kamsarmaxes, one vessel fresh from the yard, the 82,200 dwt Aquavita Air for $29m, and the 81,100 dwt, 2016-built Western Monaco for around $18m.

This week brokers note two more ships are committed – the 38,000 dwt, NY Trader I, and the NY Trader II – both built in 2014 with an unspecified Greek owner stumping up $25m to take the pair en bloc.