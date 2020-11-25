Containers

Nixon and Habben Jansen to co-chair the World Shipping Council

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 25, 2020
0 224 1 minute read
Rolf Habben Jansen and Jeremy Nixon

Liner lobby group, the World Shipping Council (WSC), has elected two well-known names to replace Ron Widdows as chairman. Jeremy Nixon and Rolf Habben Jansen, the CEOs of Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Hapag-Lloyd, will serve an initial two-year term, helming the council that Widdows had previously chaired for more than a decade.

The board also welcomed Matson Navigation and X-Press Feeders as new members yesterday.

“WSC today is the unified voice of liner shipping and covers a wide-range of industry topics, engaging with governments and organisations all over the world. We expect that to only expand as we head into the future, and WSC continues its work to shape the future growth of a socially responsible, environmentally sustainable, safe and secure shipping industry,” said ONE’s Nixon.

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 25, 2020
0 224 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button