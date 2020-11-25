Nixon and Habben Jansen to co-chair the World Shipping Council

Liner lobby group, the World Shipping Council (WSC), has elected two well-known names to replace Ron Widdows as chairman. Jeremy Nixon and Rolf Habben Jansen, the CEOs of Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Hapag-Lloyd, will serve an initial two-year term, helming the council that Widdows had previously chaired for more than a decade.

The board also welcomed Matson Navigation and X-Press Feeders as new members yesterday.

“WSC today is the unified voice of liner shipping and covers a wide-range of industry topics, engaging with governments and organisations all over the world. We expect that to only expand as we head into the future, and WSC continues its work to shape the future growth of a socially responsible, environmentally sustainable, safe and secure shipping industry,” said ONE’s Nixon.