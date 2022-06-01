Njord Offshore and FRS Windcat seal Baltic Sea CTV charters

UK-based Njord Offshore and Flensburg-based FRS Windcat Offshore Logistics have secured contracts from EnBW Offshore Services to provide crew transfer vessels for offshore wind projects in the German Baltic Sea.

Njord Offshore will provide two 12 pax CTVs to transfer technicians and cargo to 50 MW Baltic 1 and 288 MW Baltic 2 offshore wind farms. The charters commenced on June 1 and will last until September 30, only to start again in April 2023 and end in September of the same year. The deal includes the option to extend for two years.

Meanwhile, FRS Windcat was successful in securing a charter for the 18 pax CTV to service the Baltic 2 wind farm from June 1, 2022 to March 31, 2024. The contract also includes a two-year extension option.