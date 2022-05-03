Noble adds to backlog with new jackup deals

Offshore driller Noble Corporation has bagged new contracts and a binding letter of award for its jackup drilling units.

The Texas-based player has been awarded a contract by an unnamed operator for the 2013-built jackup Noble Regina Allen to drill six wells in Trinidad and Tobago. The work is expected to commence shortly after the conclusion of the rig’s contract with Repsol in Guyana.

In the UK North Sea, the 2014-built Noble Sam Hartley was contracted by TotalEnergies for one firm well, with an anticipated start in the third quarter of 2022. The contract also includes two one-well options.

Noble also received a binding letter of award (LOA) from Qatargas for the jackups Noble Houston Colbert and Noble Mick O’Brien. The LOA is for three-and-a-half years of firm work per rig. The Noble Mick O’Brien contract will be in direct continuation with Qatargas and the Noble Houston Colbert is preparing to mobilise out of the UK North Sea this summer and begin operations in the third quarter of 2022.

As of April 1, 2022, Noble’s estimated revenue backlog is about $1.9bn, excluding the seven years of firm term associated with the LOA from Qatargas.