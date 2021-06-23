Noble awarded drillship contract by EnVen

Offshore driller Noble Corporation has secured a one-well contract with Houston-based EnVen for the 2013-built drillship Pacific Khamsin in the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract is to be executed from early January 2022 to late February same year at reportedly $210,000 per day. The deal includes three one-well options subject to mutual agreement.

The drillship is currently working for Petronas in Mexico for $192,000 per day until mid-October this year. Noble said that Petronas has two priced option wells and two additional option wells at market rates after EnVen work.