Noble Corp secures series of new contracts

Offshore driller Noble Corporation has secured a series of new contracts for its drilling units according to the company’s latest fleet status report.

The 2004-built jackup rig Noble Sam Turner has been awarded a two-year contract by Total commencing from March 2021.

2007-built semi-submersible rig Noble Clyde Boudreaux has secured a contract from Premier Oil for operations in Indonesia. The contract will start from July and end in November.

Lastly, 2004-built jackup rig Noble Tom Prosser has secured a contract award by Santos for works in Australia/Timo-Leste. The contract is for a period of 270 days from May 2021 to January 2022.

Additionally, the previously issued 12-month suspension notice for jackup rig Noble Roger Lewis has been rescinded by Saudi Aramco and replaced by an approximately 6-week standby period for well planning and rig maintenance. For the period from January 1 through to December 31, 2021, the dayrate has been adjusted to $139k while drilling for gas and $90k while drilling for oil, after which time the dayrate is scheduled to return to $159k.