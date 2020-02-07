Noble Corporation secures new contracts

Offshore driller Noble Corporation has been awarded new contracts and extensions for two of its drilling rigs, according to the company’s latest fleet status report.

The 1987-built semi-submersible rig Noble Clyde Boudreaux has secured a contract from oil and gas company Berlanga Group for drilling operations in Myanmar from mid March to late April at a dayrate of $135,000.

The 2013-built jack up rig Noble Regina Allen has secured a contract extension from BHP in Trinidad. The latest contract will see the rig working with BHP until March 2021.

Noble Corporation owns a fleet of 25 drilling units made up of 13 jack up rigs, four semi-submersible rigs and eight drillships.

