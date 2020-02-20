Noble Corporation shuffles management

Noble Corporation shuffles management

February 20th, 2020 Americas, Offshore 0 comments

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has announced that it is implementing a leadership transition plan.

Under the plan, Julie Robertson will resign as president and CEO and will take on the newly created role of executive chairman of the board, while senior vice president Robert Eifler will be promoted as president and CEO.

“The board and I are confident that now is the right time to transition leadership responsibilities to the next generation of talent,” Robertson said.

“I have worked with Robert for 15 years and am confident that he possesses the leadership qualities, institutional knowledge, financial acumen and customer relationships to lead Noble forward. I will continue to work closely with him, the leadership team and the board as executive chairman and look forward to further developing executive talent and fostering key stakeholder relationships,” Robertson added.

Eifler joined Noble in 2005 as part of the company’s management development program and has held numerous operational and marketing roles in the company.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.