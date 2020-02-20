Home Region Americas Noble Corporation shuffles management February 20th, 2020 Jason Jiang Americas, Offshore

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has announced that it is implementing a leadership transition plan.

Under the plan, Julie Robertson will resign as president and CEO and will take on the newly created role of executive chairman of the board, while senior vice president Robert Eifler will be promoted as president and CEO.

“The board and I are confident that now is the right time to transition leadership responsibilities to the next generation of talent,” Robertson said.

“I have worked with Robert for 15 years and am confident that he possesses the leadership qualities, institutional knowledge, financial acumen and customer relationships to lead Noble forward. I will continue to work closely with him, the leadership team and the board as executive chairman and look forward to further developing executive talent and fostering key stakeholder relationships,” Robertson added.

Eifler joined Noble in 2005 as part of the company’s management development program and has held numerous operational and marketing roles in the company.