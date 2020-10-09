Noble drillship given long-term extension by ExxonMobil in Guyana

Offshore driller Noble Corporation has been awarded a six-and-a-half year extension by ExxonMobile for drillship Noble Tom Madden for work offshore Guyana.

Already contracted through to mid-February 2024, the extension takes the rig contract through to mid-August 2030 under a commercial enabling agreement

Noble says the rig day rate will be updated at least twice per year, and the agreement also provides ExxonMobil with the flexibility to transfer between other Noble drillships.

Robert Eifler, president and CEO of Noble Corporation, commented: “We are extremely pleased to further our relationship with ExxonMobil and their partners offshore Guyana. This award demonstrates the capability of the Commercial Enabling Agreement to align the interests of Noble and ExxonMobil while continuing our participation in one of the world’s premier offshore exploration and development opportunities and supports additional investment by Noble in local content.”