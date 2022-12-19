Noble evacuates jackup crew after incident offshore Trinidad

Offshore driller Noble Corporation has evacuated workers from its jackup Noble Regina Allen offshore Trinidad due to a mechanical issue on one of the rig’s legs.

The Texas-based company said the rig experienced a technical failure in the jacking gear that caused damage to the bow leg braces and joints, preventing it from fully retracting its leg.

The incident took place last Thursday, 26 miles (42 km) off the coast of Trinidad, while the Liberian-flagged rig was preparing to move from its location.

“With the structural integrity of the leg compromised, all rig personnel have been evacuated after confirming watertight integrity,” Noble said, noting that the rig completed all well operations before the event occurred and that the well was secure.

The 2013-built 400-feet jackup has been working for an unnamed operator since August this year.