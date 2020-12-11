Dry CargoGreater China

Noble exits shipowning with cape sale

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 11, 2020
Noble Group Holdings has exited shipowning with the sale of its last capesize. The commodities company, which has been through an enormous restructuring in recent years, has sold the Aqua Vision for $16.63m.

VesselsValue data shows the vessel was bought by Greek owner Lavinia and renamed Aipos.

Noble operates in the supply chain of energy raw materials, technology metals, special ores and industrial minerals, and base metals, and is supported by its freight and logistics operations. It is rapidly moving into alternative energy and renewables-related businesses. 

Noble Group Limited, the former holding company of the group, which was previously listed in Singapore, but which is now unrelated to Noble Holdings following the restructuring, is undergoing a winding up process in Bermuda.

