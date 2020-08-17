Dry CargoGreater China

Noble Group offloads post-panamax bulker for $11m

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles August 17, 2020
0 14 Less than a minute

Restructured commodity trader Noble Group Holdings has announced that it has completed the sale of 2010-built post-panamax bulker Ocean Garnet.

The vessel was sold for a price of $11m, in line with the $11.06m valuation from VesselsValue. Noble did not name the buyer of the vessel, which was the subject of a failed sale earlier in the year.

The sale leaves Noble with six vessel according to VesselsValue. The portal lists Noble with two capes, three post-panaxes and a geared panamax.

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close