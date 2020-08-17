Noble Group offloads post-panamax bulker for $11m

Restructured commodity trader Noble Group Holdings has announced that it has completed the sale of 2010-built post-panamax bulker Ocean Garnet .

The vessel was sold for a price of $11m, in line with the $11.06m valuation from VesselsValue. Noble did not name the buyer of the vessel, which was the subject of a failed sale earlier in the year.

The sale leaves Noble with six vessel according to VesselsValue. The portal lists Noble with two capes, three post-panaxes and a geared panamax.