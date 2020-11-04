Dry CargoGreater China

Noble lets go of another cape

Hans Thaulow Hans Thaulow November 4, 2020
Noble Group has let go of another capesize. Greece’s Laskaridis is tipped to have paid just shy of $16m for the nine-year-old, 180,400 dwt Aqua Vision.

This is the second attempt this year to offload the Dalian-built cape.

Two similar-aged Jinhai built capes are left under the Noble name, the Aqua Honor and Aqua Splendor.

Only a few other ships are still owned by Noble as the industrial raw materials supply chain manager aims at an overall asset-light shipping policy following an extensive restructuring.

