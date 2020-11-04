Noble lets go of another cape

Noble Group has let go of another capesize. Greece’s Laskaridis is tipped to have paid just shy of $16m for the nine-year-old, 180,400 dwt Aqua Vision .

This is the second attempt this year to offload the Dalian-built cape.

Two similar-aged Jinhai built capes are left under the Noble name, the Aqua Honor and Aqua Splendor.

Only a few other ships are still owned by Noble as the industrial raw materials supply chain manager aims at an overall asset-light shipping policy following an extensive restructuring.