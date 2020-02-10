Noble trims its cape arm

Shortly after Noble confirmed the sale of a 2012-built post-panamax, the commodity trading firm has found a buyer for another ship as its fleet clear-out continues. A Chinese leasing company is thought to have bought the 2011-built Aqua Vision capesize for $20m, leaving Noble with just two capes left, the Aqua Honour and Aqua Splendor.

Latest prices suggest 10-year-old capes have dropped in price by 4.3% in the last month on the back of one of the worst runs in the sector, with the Baltic Capesize Index in unprecedented negative territory.

Data from VesselsValue shows that Noble has sold 12 ships in the last couple of years, aiming at an overall asset-light shipping policy following an extensive restructuring.