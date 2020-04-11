Home Sector Operations Nobu Su enjoys first weekend out of jail April 11th, 2020 Sam Chambers Europe, Operations

Nobu Su’s 21-month detention at Pentonville Prison in the UK has come to an early close with the fallen Taiwanese magnate enjoying his first weekend out of jail.

Su, the boss of TMT, once one of Asia’s largest shipowners, was jailed in March last year for contempt of court.

Su has been in a long running court battle with Polys Haji-Ioannou, a Cypriot shipowner, over FFA deals that went sour back in 2008.

Su is unable to leave the UK as Haji-Ioannou continues to pursue debts owed to his company, Lakatamia Shipping.