Nobu Su handed another two-year jail sentence

Nobu Su, the disgraced Taiwanese shipping tycoon, was served with another two years in jail yesterday for contempt of court.

The shipowner, who spent 13 months behind bars through to April last year, was found guilty of lying in court and hiding assets once again in a long-running legal battle he has been involved in the UK with Cypriot owner Polys Haji-Ioannou.

Handing down the sentence, judge Sir Michael Burton said that Su deserved to spend a longer time inside for his offences but the law stipulates a maximum of 24 months.

Su, the boss of TMT, once one of Asia’s largest shipowners, has been in a court battle with Haji-Ioannou over FFA deals that went sour back in 2008.

Su has been wrapped up in many legal wranglings for over a decade, even resorting to funding his own documentary three years ago to try and get his side of the story across.