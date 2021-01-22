Europe

Nobu Su’s bid to leave the UK quashed

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 22, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute

Nobu Su’s bid to leave the UK has been rejected by a court in London this week with the Taiwanese tycoon deemed a flight risk.

High Court judge David Waksman maintained the restraining order that has been in place on Su since he left jail last April, saying Su had yet to be cross-examined by Lakatamia Shipping about his assets. Su, keen to return to Asia, owes the Cypriot shipping company $60m, according to an earlier court verdict.

Su, the boss of TMT, once one of Asia’s largest shipowners, was jailed in March 2019 for 13 months. He has been in a long running court battle with Polys Haji-Ioannou, a Cypriot shipowner, over FFA deals that went sour back in 2008.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 22, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button