Nobu Su’s bid to leave the UK quashed

Nobu Su’s bid to leave the UK has been rejected by a court in London this week with the Taiwanese tycoon deemed a flight risk.

High Court judge David Waksman maintained the restraining order that has been in place on Su since he left jail last April, saying Su had yet to be cross-examined by Lakatamia Shipping about his assets. Su, keen to return to Asia, owes the Cypriot shipping company $60m, according to an earlier court verdict.

Su, the boss of TMT, once one of Asia’s largest shipowners, was jailed in March 2019 for 13 months. He has been in a long running court battle with Polys Haji-Ioannou, a Cypriot shipowner, over FFA deals that went sour back in 2008.