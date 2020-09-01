Noma Kaiun orders ultramax pair at Tsuneishi Cebu

Less than a minute

Japanese owner Noma Kaiun has placed an order at Tsuneishi Cebu Shipbuilding for the construction of two 64,000 dwt ultramax bulk carriers.

Allied Shipbroking reported that Grand Blue Shipping, a Singapore-based subsidiary of Noma Kaiun, ordered the two vessels at Tsuneishi Cebu with delivery scheduled in 2022.

Noma Kaiun just took delivery of a 38,300 dwt bulk carrier, Weco Laura, from Tsuneishi Cebu last month.

VesselsValue data shows Noma Kaiun currently owns a fleet of 12 bulk carriers plus one panamax bulker on order at Sasebo.