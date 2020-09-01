AsiaDry Cargo

Noma Kaiun orders ultramax pair at Tsuneishi Cebu

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang September 1, 2020
0 59 Less than a minute

Japanese owner Noma Kaiun has placed an order at Tsuneishi Cebu Shipbuilding for the construction of two 64,000 dwt ultramax bulk carriers.

Allied Shipbroking reported that Grand Blue Shipping, a Singapore-based subsidiary of Noma Kaiun, ordered the two vessels at Tsuneishi Cebu with delivery scheduled in 2022.

Noma Kaiun just took delivery of a 38,300 dwt bulk carrier, Weco Laura, from Tsuneishi Cebu last month.

VesselsValue data shows Noma Kaiun currently owns a fleet of 12 bulk carriers plus one panamax bulker on order at Sasebo.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close