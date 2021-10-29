Nor-Shipping: Maritime icebreaker

Think Nor-Shipping and no doubt the famous barbecue and long summer evenings spring to mind. For 2022, think again.

For the first and – future pandemics permitting – only time Norway’s largest maritime event is taking place in less than three months’ time in the depths of mid-winter. Fear not, swap the sunglasses for ski goggles, there’s plenty to do in and around the Oslo in January.

Organisers took the decision to reschedule the event from its regular June slot this year and now with just over two months to go, Sidsel Norvik, the event’s director, can sense there is growing anticipation among delegates – both on home soil and abroad – to get back to attending one of the industry’s premier exhibitions in person after the protracted digital Covid conference hiatus of the past couple of years.

“Increased vaccinations levels, easing international travel restrictions, and a desire to break free from screens, are combining to fuel expectations ahead of Nor-Shipping 2022,” Norvik says, adding: “We are experiencing a clear digital fatigue and a huge desire and need to get back to the larger meeting places where you can do a lot of business with a lot of people within a short space of time.”

While Norvik’s customers have relied on digital technology, they’re also clear that they’re eager to get back to face-to-face meetings; sharing knowledge, experiencing innovations and forming strategic partnerships to help businesses prosper.

“There really is no substitute for gathering, networking and succeeding as a community,” the Nor-Shipping director insists.

Having said that, organisers are aware the world has become a lot more digital during the pandemic and so Nor-Shipping’s Leadership conference and most of its partners’ conferences will also be available digitally.

“We believe the forward trend for the large global meeting places like Nor-Shipping will continue to grow in size and importance, but that many of the smaller ones will be digitised,” Norvik says when quizzed about the future of maritime events post-Covid.

The exhibition is rapidly filling up and most of the usual suspects will be there to do business. The Blue Economy hall is attracting key players in hydrogen and ammonia and also possess an energy pavilion, which is new. Technical seminars that were introduced in 2019 are back again.

The Blue Talks that are one-hour collaborative sessions dedicated to future markets and technologies that will drive and dictate the development, and link between shipping and the ocean industries will be within the exhibition. Speakers are top-level and designed to attract crowds and create discussions.

In addition to the Blue Economy Hall, Nor-Shipping 2022 will feature five further themed halls across a total of 22,500 sq ft of space. Almost 900 exhibiting companies are expected, from around 50 countries, showcasing their capabilities to an anticipated 50,000 participants with Splash set to be bringing readers daily reports from the show.

And for those packing their winter woolies for Oslo, Norvik has some useful tips for what to get up to après-show.

2022 sees the Nor-Shipping social scene moving to one of Oslo’s hottest locations, with delegates invited to relax, network and enjoy after work at Aker Brygge. Aker Brygge will be the dedicated social scene for the event.

And if you are into any kind of wintersport, Oslo can deliver the conditions.

“Be it skiing, iceskating, sledging or simply having fun in the snow, Holmenkollen is the place and only a tram trip away from Oslo central,” Norvik advises.