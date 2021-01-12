Nor-Shipping shifts to January 2022

January in Oslo – temperatures hover between zero ands minus five and there’s around six hours of daylight per day. The Tryvann ski resort, just 20 minutes away by tram, tends to do brisk business at this time of year while kids flock to Korketrekkeren and go sledding, and fit types can be seen cross-country skiing at Nordmarka.

It is a time of year where international tourists tend to be thin on the ground despite the lure of winter sports. It will also be – as a one-off – the time for a rescheduled Nor-Shipping.

The famous Norwegian maritime event has decided to postpone its biennial show from this June until this time next year, becoming the latest shipping event to shift dates because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Norwegian authorities warned this week that social distancing measures in place across the country will likely need to remain in place through to the autumn.

Nor-Shipping will now be held from January 10 to 13 next year.

Most sizeable shipping events planned for the first half of this year have already gone digital. A look ahead at the maritime calendar indicates Marintec China in Shanghai in December is the realistic first big shipping exhibition that will likely carry on as planned, potentially becoming the first major international shipping event to be held for 22 months.