Nor-Shipping to go ahead despite new restrictions put in place by Oslo

New, temporary national restrictions in Norway have reintroduced one metre distancing guidelines and face masks, where necessary, and limited numbers for social gatherings. However, the organisers of next month’s rescheduled Nor-Shipping are still going ahead with the major maritime summit.

Nor-Shipping stated yesterday the show, which has shifted from its traditional June slot to a winter gathering, will go ahead as planned.

“The new measures have been introduced to create safe environments, protect society and reassure people, not to close down activity,” commented Sidsel Norvik, Nor-Shipping Director. “We will, of course, work to ensure that all necessary measures are in place and continue supporting our industry through this difficult period.”

Nor-Shipping expects up to 700 international companies to exhibit at its 22,000 sq m facilities in Lillestrøm from January 10.

The new national restrictions run for four weeks, taking effect from midnight on 8 December. In light of this, Nor-Shipping has put a hold on plans for social gatherings in Oslo and large-scale events, choosing to focus activities on the exhibition facilities, where routines are clear and safe distances can be maintained.

This month’s Marintec China in Shanghai – another of the biggest shows in the maritime calendar – fell victim to the pandemic, and has now been put back to late June next year.

In the US, Covid cases are soaring, nearing 150,000 in a single day yesterday, causing concern for the organisers of TPM, the world’s largest liner gathering, which is pencilled in for a return to the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center at the end of February.