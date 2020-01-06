Norden acquires MR2 pair and offloads handy tanker

January 7th, 2020 Europe, Tankers 0 comments

Denmark’s Norden has announced the sale of a handysize tanker as well as the acquisition of two MR tankers.

Norden says the handysize was sold, and delivered to its new owners in late November 2019 while the two MR tankers have come into its fleet at the end of December. The company did not identify the vessel sold, or those brought in, although VesselsValues show the two vessels brought in were the 2011-built MR2 tanker pair Himalaya and Andes from Donnelly Tanker Management en bloc for $43m.

The outgoing vessel is likely the 2014-built Nord Gardenia, which VesselsValue shows sold to an unnamed party for $24.25m.

“We are driven by the opportunities we see in the market,” said Jan Rindbo, CEO of Norden, adding: “In order to remain an agile and trading oriented company, it is vital to continuously optimise our fleet.”

